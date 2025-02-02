Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Literatur | Nummer 608 - Februar 2025

Lyrik aus Lateinamerika

Ein Gedicht von Kiki Gervasi

Von Kiki Gervasi (Übersetzt von Aurelia Tens)

Komplette Ausgabe jetzt im Abo lesen!

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Literatur | Nummer 537 - März 2019

VOM ENDE DER UTOPIE

In seinem neuen Roman Die Verschwundenen thematisiert Antonio Ortuño Korruption und Geldwäsche in Mexiko

Literatur | Nummer 389 - November 2006

„Literatur wird in einigen Jahren etwas Extravagantes sein“

Interview mit dem peruanischen Autor Jorge Eduardo Benavides

Die politische und soziale Situation in Peru bestimmt die Inhalte der Werke von Jorge Eduardo Benavides, eingebettet in Geschichten voller Ironie, Tragik und der unausweichlichen Konfrontation mit der Realität. Noch sind seine Werke nur auf Spanisch erhältlich, es gibt aber, so der peruanische Autor, bereits Verhandlungen mit deutschen Verlagen. …
Film | Nummer 608 - Februar 2025

GROSSE NAMEN – STARKE FILME?

Lateinamerikanische Beiträge zur Berlinale prominent besetzt

75 Jahre wird die Berlinale dieses Jahr alt. Eigentlich ein Grund zum Feiern für das traditionsreiche Berliner Filmfestival, doch irgendwie scheint niemandem so richtig danach zumute zu sein. Die lateinamerikanischen Beiträge zur diesjährigen Berlinale wirken jedoch vielversprechend. Die LN geben eine erste Einschätzung und stellen die Filme vor.

Newsletter abonnieren