Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 608 - Februar 2025 | Venezuela

Maduro nicht aufzuhalten

Venezuelas De-facto-Präsident beginnt seine neue Amtszeit international isoliert und mit Vorschlägen zur Verfassungsänderung

Nach der höchst umstrittenen Wahl im Juli 2024 wurde Nicolás Maduro am 10. Januar erneut als venezolanischer Präsident vereidigt. Die venezolanische Opposition konnte die Vereidigung durch landesweite Proteste und internationalen Druck nicht verhindern. Wie Maduro seine dritte Amtszeit gestalten will und warum linke oppositionelle Strömungen keinen nennenswerten politisch Einfluss haben, erklärt dieser Bericht.

Von Tobias Lambert

