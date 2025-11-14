MAS verliert Wahlen in Bolivien

Mit der ersten Stichwahl in der Geschichte Boliviens endete am 19. Oktober eine zwanzigjährige Ära linker Regierungen unter der Bewegung zum Sozialismus (MAS). Die Abstimmung markierte einen historischen Moment für die bolivianische Demokratie: Zum ersten Mal entschied eine zweite Runde über die Präsidentschaft. Der konservative Mitte-Rechts-Politiker Rodrigo Paz und sein Vize Edman Lara von der Christlich-Demokratischen Partei (PDC) setzten sich mit rund 55 Prozent der Stimmen gegen den ultrarechten Ex-Präsidenten Jorge „Tuto“ Quiroga und dessen Vizekandidaten Juan Pablo Velasco von der Freien Allianz (Alianza Libre) durch. Eine ultrarechte Regierung wurde verhindert – doch wie der folgende Kommentar zeigt, führt der Machtwechsel Bolivien in eine fragile Übergangsphase, in der das Land zugleich seine Wirtschaftskrise und das Erbe einer zersplitterten Linken bewältigen muss.