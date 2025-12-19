Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Chile | Nummer 619 - Januar 2026 | Wahlen

Mehr Bukele und weniger Boric

Ultrarechter Kandidat José Antonio Kast wird CHILES neuer Präsident

Das regierende Mitte-Links-Bündnis schnitt bei den Präsidentschafts- und Parlamentswahlen im November und Dezember 2025 historisch schlecht ab. Die Unzufriedenheit mit Präsident Gabriel Boric, ein von den Themen Migration und Kriminalität dominierter politischer Diskurs sowie die neu eingeführte Wahlpflicht machten es der linken Kandidatin Jeannette Jara schwer. LN analysiert die Hintergründe.

Martin Schäfer

