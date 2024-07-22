Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kolumbien | Nummer 601/602 - Juli/August 2024

Menschen statt Kühe

Die geplante Agrarreform der Petro-Regierung ist mehr als nur Rhetorik

In Kolumbien steht Kühen mehr Land zur Verfügung als Bäuer*innen: 80 Prozent der Agrarflächen sind im Besitz von einem Prozent der Bevölkerung und mehr als die Hälfte der Menschen, die Ländereien bewirtschaften, besitzt kein eigenes Land. Laut einer Oxfam-Studie von 2018 ist Kolumbien damit das Land mit der ungleichsten Landverteilung in Lateinamerika. Diese extreme Konzentration von Grund und Boden führt zu Auseinandersetzungen – und ist damit ein wesentlicher Faktor für den bis heute andauernden bewaffneten Konflikt. Das versucht die erste linke Regierung Kolumbiens nun zu ändern.

Von Tininiska Zanger Montoya & Adriana Yee Meyberg

