“Menschen verschwinden in der Unsichtbarkeit”

In El Salvador herrscht seit über drei Jahren Ausnahmezustand. Unter dem Vorwand, das Land von Bandenkriminalität zu befreien, werden Grundrechte massiv eingeschränkt, Zehntausende befinden sich ohne Verfahren in Haft und kritische Stimmen geraten zunehmend unter Druck. Umweltorganisationen und Menschenrechtsinitiativen sehen sich existenziellen Bedrohungen ausgesetzt. LN haben mit Gabriela Solórzano, feministische Umweltaktivistin von der Asociación de Mujeres Ambientalistas de El Salvador (AMAES), und Samuel Ramírez, Koordinator des Movimiento de Víctimas del Régimen de Excepción (MOVIR), gesprochen. Beide berichten im September bei einer Rundreise durch Deutschland über die Situation in ihrem Land.