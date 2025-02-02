Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Chile | Nummer 608 - Februar 2025

Menschenwürde im Mittelpunkt

Organisationen wie El Arca kämpfen in Chile gegen prekäre Lebensbedingungen und die Stigmatisierung von Migrant*innen

In den vergangenen Jahren ist der Anteil von Migrant*innen an der chilenischen Gesamtgesellschaft deutlich gewachsen. Die unzureichende Betreuung durch den Staat und rechte Hetzkampagnen in den Medien führen dazu, dass Migrant*innen kaum Zugang zum Arbeits- und Wohnungsmarkt haben und permanente Diskriminierung erleben. Dieser Bericht zeigt, wie sich die Organisation El Arca in Santiago für direkte Hilfe für Betroffene und gegen die gesellschaftliche Stigmatisierung einsetzt.

Von Jacob Bex, Santiago de Chile

