Menschenwürde im Mittelpunkt

In den vergangenen Jahren ist der Anteil von Migrant*innen an der chilenischen Gesamtgesellschaft deutlich gewachsen. Die unzureichende Betreuung durch den Staat und rechte Hetzkampagnen in den Medien führen dazu, dass Migrant*innen kaum Zugang zum Arbeits- und Wohnungsmarkt haben und permanente Diskriminierung erleben. Dieser Bericht zeigt, wie sich die Organisation El Arca in Santiago für direkte Hilfe für Betroffene und gegen die gesellschaftliche Stigmatisierung einsetzt.