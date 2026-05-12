Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Costa Rica | Nummer 623 - Mai 2026

Migration, Ausgrenzung und Zwang

Wie Costa Rica zum Auffangbecken für abgeschobene Menschen wird

Die harte Einwanderungspolitik von Donald Trump hat schreckliche Folgen für Migrant*innen und US-Bürger*innen. Miss­hand­lung, Gewalt und sogar Tötungen sind gängige Praxis der Einwanderungs- und Zoll­behörde (ICE) unter der Trump-Regierung. Die Regierung von Rodrigo Chaves erinnert indes daran, dass auch Nichtstun Politik sein kann. Als Folge der Einrichtung des soge­nannten Escudo de las Américas (Wappen der Amerikas) bereitet sich das Land nun darauf vor, Menschen verschiedener Nationalitäten aufzunehmen, die aus den Vereinigten Staaten abgeschoben wurden. Der Fall eines Costa-Ricaners von empörendem Ausmaß hinterlässt dabei viele Fragen und ist exemplarisch für den Abschiebe­pakt, wie dieser Bericht zeigt.

Von Roberto Cruz Romero, San José
Dezember 2024, Texas: Randall Gamboa Esquivel wird wenige Tage nach dem Überqueren der mexikanische

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

Möchtest Du weiterlesen?
Teste die LN!

  • kritische Berichterstattung aus und über Lateinamerika
  • eine 100% unabhängige Zeitschrift
  • produziert von einem ehrenamtlichen Kollektiv

Digitalabo-Probeangebot

10€ für 3 Monate

danach ab 29,50€ im Jahr

Jetzt bestellen

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Costa Rica | Nummer 401 - November 2007

Requiem für die „Schweiz Lateinamerikas”

Knappes Ergebnis beim Referendum: Grünes Licht für Freihandelsabkommen CAFTA

Mit 4 Prozent Vorsprung konnten am 7. Oktober die BefürworterInnen des Freihandelsabkommens CAFTA in Costa Rica die Volksabstimmung über die Ratifizierung des Vertrages für sich entscheiden. Trotz der beeindruckenden Mobilisierung der GegnerInnen des Abkommens, hatte letztlich die von der Regierung und den verbündeten Wirtschaftseliten entfachte Angstkampagne Erfolg. …
Costa Rica | Nummer 380 - Februar 2006

Mit Arias zurück in die Zukunft

Ex-Präsident bei Präsidentschaftswahlen in Costa Rica favorisiert

Ein Gespenst geht um in Lateinamerika: das Gespenst der linken Regierungschefs. Nach den Wahlsiegen von Evo Morales in Bolivien und Michelle Bachelet in Chile hat die Riege der linken PräsidentInnen in Südamerika zwei neue Gesichter hinzugewonnen. Wie die Geister im mittelamerikanischen Costa Rica beheimatet sind, zeigt sich am 5. Februar bei den Präsidentschafts- und Parlamentswahlen. …
Costa Rica | Nummer 409/410 - Juli/August 2008

Schöne Gesetze, unfähige Justiz

Trotz formeller Anerkennung misslingt die Umsetzung internationaler Arbeitsnormen in Zentralamerika

Arbeitsrechte gelten in Zentralamerika häufig nur auf dem Papier. Zahlreiche GewerkschaftsführerInnen und ArbeitsrechtsexpertInnen aus der Region trafen sich Mitte Juni in Nicaragua, um darüber zu diskutieren.

Newsletter abonnieren