ABYA YALA | Deutschland | Nummer 611 – Mai 2025

Migrieren um zu dienen?

Wie Migrantische Arbeiter*innen in Deutschland auf die Straße gehen

Zum revolutionären Tag der Arbeiter*innen am 1. Mai verfasst der Bloque Latinoamericano einen Gastkommentar zum Zusammenhang der Ausbeutung lateinamerikanischer Territorien und Migrant*innen in Deutschland, der Norma­lisierung von rassistischen Dis­­­­­­kursen und staatlicher Repression sowie der Notwendigkeit, Arbeitskämpfe von Migrant*innen mit denen anderer Arbeiter*innen zu vereinen.

Von Bloque Latinoamericano (Übersetzung: Kori Mamani Hoppe)

Ähnliche Themen

Literatur | Nummer 611 – Mai 2025

DIE FREIHEIT (K)EIN KIND ZU WOLLEN

Ein Roman über zwei Frauen, die Sebstbestimmung und Gesellschaftliche Rollenbilder balancieren

Nummer 611 – Mai 2025 | Peru

„Was wir brauchen ist echte Macht”

Interview mit Verónika Mendoza über Politik von unten

Die peruanische Politikerin und mehrfache Präsidentschaftskandidatin Verónika Mendoza vom Movimiento Nuevo Perú war Anfang April in Berlin, um bei der Konferenz „Good Night Far Right, Strategien gegen Rechts” von der Rosa-Luxemburg-Stiftung mitzuwirken. …
Arbeit in Lateinamerika | Brasilien | Deutschland | Nummer 587 - Mai 2023

Ein Konzern blamiert sich

VW leugnet die Verantwortung für Menschenrechtsverletzungen auf der firmeneige­nen Rinderzuchtfarm

Am 29. März scheiterten in São Paulo Verhandlungen zwischen Vertreter*innen von VW do Brasil, der brasilianischen Tochter des Volkswagenkonzerns, und der brasi­lianischen Staatsanwaltschaft über eine Entschädigung für die sklavenähnlichen Ar­beitsverhältnisse auf der VW-Rinderzuchtfarm Rio Cristalino. …

