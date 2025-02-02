Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentina | Nummer 608 - Februar 2025

Milei busca terminar con el “Nunca Más”

Ataque al corazón de la memoria histórica

El gobierno de Javier Milei dio a finales de 2024 un paso más para revertir los logros en materia de derechos humanos y memoria colectiva en Argentina. Con el anuncio del cierre del Centro Cultural de la Memoria Haroldo Conti, la lucha por preservar la historia enfrenta un nuevo y alarmante desafío. LN informa sobre los peligros que amenazan no solo la memoria del pasado, sino también el futuro de los valores democráticos en el país.

Von Paula Sabatés, Buenos Aires

Ecuador | Nummer 608 - Februar 2025

Der Fall Malvinas

In der Küstenregion Ecuadors werfen systematische Übergriffe durch das Militär ein düsteres Licht auf Präsident Noboas Sicherheitspolitik

In Ecuador sorgt der Fall von vier verschwundenen Jugendlichen aus Guayaquil für Entsetzen. Nach ihrer Festnahme durch das Militär wurden ihre Leichen Wochen später nahe einer Militärbasis gefunden. Der Vorwurf: erzwungenes Verschwindenlassen. Der Fall rückt das Problem des Machtmissbrauchs durch das Militär ins Licht, das sich bereits seit einem Jahr abzeichnet.
Mexiko | Nummer 608 - Februar 2025

Die „Vergessenen“ rebellieren weiter

Umsetzung des sogenannten Tren Maya verschärft Sicherheitslage

Während die Kartellgewalt im Süden Mexikos eskaliert, treibt die neue Präsidentin Mexikos Claudia Sheinbaum die umstrittenen Megaprojekte des sogenannten Tren Maya und des Interozeanischen Korridors voran – beide sollen zeitnah nach Guatemala ausgeweitet werden.
Argentina | Español | Nummer 541/542 - Juli/August 2019

“QUE SALGA O NO LA LEY NO IMPLICA QUE DEJEMOS DE HACER LO QUE HACEMOS”

Entrevista con las Socorristas Cecilia Braga y Rosa Maldonado

La historia de América Latina está atravesada por el surgimiento de grupos y movimientos solidarios que buscan suplir las falencias de un Estado ausente. La falta de una ley que garantice el aborto de manera legal, segura y gratuita es una de esas falencias y las Socorristas son uno de esos grupos. Socorristas en red reúne distintas colectivas feministas de Argentina. …

