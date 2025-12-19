Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Bolivien | Nummer 619 - Januar 2026

Mit der Regenzeit kommen die Toten

am 8. November beten Menschen nach andiner Tradition zu ñatitas

Die sogenannten ñatitas zu ehren, gehört in den Anden zu den populären, rituellen Praktiken der Indigenen Bevölkerung. An vielen Orten Boliviens und teils in Peru findet sich bis heute dieser Brauch, dessen Wurzeln bis in die präkolumbianische Epoche zurückreichen. In ihrer Kulturreportage aus La Paz berichten die LN über ein rituelles Fest, in dessen Zentrum die ñatitas stehen sowie über deren Bedeutung in der andinen Mythologie.

Susanna Rump, La Paz

