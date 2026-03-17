Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentinien | Nummer 621 - März 2026

Mit grüner Energie in die Dürre

In Argentinien regt sich Widerstand gegen die Bergbaupläne von Präsident Javier Milei

Solarzellen, Windräder, E-Autos – alle brauchen Kupfer. Während internationale Konzerne die Kupferreserven in Lateinamerika ausbeuten, regt sich in Mendoza Protest gegen ein Bergbauprojekt der anderen Art und offenbart die Widersprüche des grünen Fortschritts.

Von Laura May, Uspallata
“Mega-Bergbau raus!” Die Gemeinschaft mobilisiert gegen die Zerstörung ihres Territoriu

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