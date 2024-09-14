Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Guatemala | Nummer 603/604 - September/Oktober 2024

Mückenalarm

Klimawandel führt zu Dengue-Epidemie

Keine andere Virusinfektion hat sich in diesem Jahr so schnell ausgebreitet wie das Denguefieber. Bestimmte Mückensorten, die früher vor allem in tropischen Regionen lebten, übertragen das Virus heute weltweit. Alle Anzeichen sprechen dafür, dass auch Europa erreicht werden könnte. Infolge des Klimawandels überleben die Insekten mittlerweile auch in höher gelegen Regionen. Ein Bericht aus dem Roosevelt-Hospital in Guatemala-Stadt zeigt, mit welchen dramatischen Auswirkungen auf die Gesundheit die dortige Bevölkerung und das medizinische Personal bereits jetzt zu kämpfen haben.

Andreas Boueke, Guatemala-Stadt

Lies den gesamten Text in unserer aktuellen Ausgabe!

Ähnliche Themen

Guatemala | Nummer 425 - November 2009

Hunger hausgemacht

Kritik an Präsident Colom und am oppositionellen Kongress angesichts der Hungersnot in Guatemala

Fast 500 Menschen sind dieses Jahr bereits in Guatemala verhungert, gut 50.000 Familien leiden Hunger. Die Regierung Colom bat die internationale Gemeinschaft um Hilfe.
Guatemala | Nummer 487 - Januar 2015

Kein Licht auf dem Land

Der Stromnetzausbau in Guatemala sorgt zunehmend für Proteste

Die guatemaltekische Regierung treibt die Stromversorgung der ländlichen Regionen voran. Größter Nutznießer sind Unternehmen, die Ressourcen abbauen, während viele Dörfer weiterhin keinen Zugang zum Stromnetz haben. Die Konflikte über die Nutzung kommunalen Landes durch die Energieunternehmen häufen sich.
Guatemala | Nummer 456 - Juni 2012

Verdrängtes ans Licht bringen

Ein Filmfestival in Guatemala hat sich zum Forum für Aufarbeitung entwickelt

Das Internationale Filmfestival „Erinnerung. Wahrheit. Gerechtigkeit“ in Guatemala im Mai zeigte zwei deutsche Filme – 50 Jahre nach ihrem Erscheinen. Beide spiegeln den Staatsstreich gegen den sozialdemokratischen Präsidenten Jacobo Arbenz im Jahre 1954 wieder; einmal aus DDR-Sicht und einmal aus BRD-Perspektive. …

Newsletter abonnieren

125402