Mückenalarm

Keine andere Virusinfektion hat sich in diesem Jahr so schnell ausgebreitet wie das Denguefieber. Bestimmte Mückensorten, die früher vor allem in tropischen Regionen lebten, übertragen das Virus heute weltweit. Alle Anzeichen sprechen dafür, dass auch Europa erreicht werden könnte. Infolge des Klimawandels überleben die Insekten mittlerweile auch in höher gelegen Regionen. Ein Bericht aus dem Roosevelt-Hospital in Guatemala-Stadt zeigt, mit welchen dramatischen Auswirkungen auf die Gesundheit die dortige Bevölkerung und das medizinische Personal bereits jetzt zu kämpfen haben.