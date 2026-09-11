Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

El Salvador | Nummer 627/628 - September/Oktober 2026 | Politik

Nacer y morir en dictaduras

Las fallas del proceso de paz en El Salvador

Durante los casi 35 años que han pasado desde el fin de la guerra civil salvadoreña, su población no experimentó paz verdadera, sino violencia, impunidad y desigualdad. Ahora, se adentra en una nueva dictadura. Un comentario del activista de derechos humanos Benjamín Cuéllar.

Benjamín Cuéllar, San Salvador
El Salvador es el país más pequeño y densamente poblado de Centroamérica, y su nivel de pobreza

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

Möchtest Du weiterlesen?
Teste die LN!

  • kritische Berichterstattung aus und über Lateinamerika
  • eine 100% unabhängige Zeitschrift
  • produziert von einem ehrenamtlichen Kollektiv

Digitalabo-Probeangebot

10€ für 3 Monate

danach ab 29,50€ im Jahr

Jetzt bestellen

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

El Salvador | Migration | Nummer 575 - Mai 2022

VON BUKELE INS EXIL GETRIEBEN

Regierungskritiker*innen fürchten in El Salvador um Leben und Freiheit

Mindestens 50 Menschen sind im vergangenen Jahr vor politischer Verfolgung aus El Salvador geflohen. Der Flucht gingen Verfolgung und gerichtliche Anordnungen voraus. Laut zivilgesellschaftlichen Organisationen wurden Frauen sogar direkt von Bandenmitgliedern bedroht. …
Nicaragua | Nummer 540 - Juni 2019 | Politik

ES IST AN DER ZEIT, AUF DEN TISCH ZU HAUEN

Ein Plädoyer von Gioconda Belli die Regierung nicht mehr hinzunehmen

Para leer en español, haga clic aquí. Die Schriftstellerin Giaconda Belli kehrte 1979, nach dem Sieg der sandinistischen Revolution, zurück nach Nicaragua, wandte sich in den 1990er-Jahren aber von den Sandinisten ab, weil diese inzwischen selbst mit diktatorischen Mitteln regieren.
El Salvador | Nummer 549 - März 2020 | Wahlen

MIT GOTT UND MILITÄR

Präsident Bukele will das Parlament unter seine Kontrolle bringen

Im Februar 2019 wurde Nayib Bukele im ersten Wahlgang mit 53 Prozent zum neuen Präsidenten gewählt, als Alternative zu den beiden Parteien, welche die Nachkriegszeit in El Salvador gestaltet hatten. Lokal und international sahen ihn viele als Hoffnungsträger, der dem Land 27 Jahre nach der Unterzeichnung des Friedensvertrages neuen Schwung bringen könnte. Doch das Bild hat Risse bekommen.

Newsletter abonnieren