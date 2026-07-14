Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 625/626 - Juli/August 2026 | Venezuela

Nach dem Beben

Zwischen politischer Habachtstellung und humanitärer Notlage

Es waren die stärksten Erdbeben, die Venezuela seit mehr als 100 Jahren erlebt hat. Am 24. Juni, kurz nach 18 Uhr Ortszeit, folgten im Abstand von gerade einmal 40 Sekunden zwei Erschütte­rungen mit einer Stärke von 7,2 und 7,5 auf der Richterskala. Tausende sterben, die Verletzten sind zahlreich, die Vermissten kaum absehbar. Wie das Land auf das Beben reagiert und welche politischen Implikationen die Katastrophe nach sich zieht, zeigt dieser Bericht.

Von Tobias Lambert
Besonders entlang der Karibikküste und in Caracas löste die Naturkatastrophe verheerende Schäden

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