Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentinien | Nummer 629 - November 2026

Nationalismus zum Nulltarif

Was der Streit um die Malvinas über Argentinien verrät

Gut 3.000 Menschen leben auf den Malvinas, und doch bewegen die Inseln ein ganzes Land. Die Erinnerung an das Unrecht von 1833 ist berechtigt, aber längst ist daraus ein Nationalismus geworden, der nur dort laut wird, wo er nichts kostet, wie dieser Kommentar argumentiert.

Von Rênas Zorlu
Seit den 1820ern beansprucht „Die Malvinas waren, sind und werden argentinisch sein“ Atlanta,

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