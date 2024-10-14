Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Musik | Nummer 605 - November 2024

Nicht nur eine Band, sondern auch ein Freundeskreis

Die kolumbianische Punkrockgruppe Desarme setzt seit den 90ern auf Kollektivität statt Vereinzelung

Seit über 30 Jahren gibt es die Band Desarme Rock Social. Die kolumbianischen Musiker stehen für Sozialkritik, Widerstand von unten und Kollektivität. Die LN interviewten den Sänger Daniel Mora, den Gitarristen Diego León und den Freund der Band Erik Arellana im Kulturzentrum Poemapa in Bogotá.

Interview: Evelyn Schreiber

