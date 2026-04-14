Nichts Neues unter dem Imperialismus

Die Monroe-Doktrin wurde 1823 unter Präsident James Monroe ins Leben gerufen, um die kolonialen Verbindungen der jungen lateinamerikanischen Nationen zu den europäischen Mächten zu kappen. Zugleich drohten die USA mit Konsequenzen, falls europäische Staaten versuchen sollten, militärisch oder politisch in der Region zu intervenieren. Ihr Motto lautete „Amerika den Amerikanern“. Was als Zusammenarbeit begann, um den europäischen Kolonialismus in Schach zu halten und einen Einflussbereich über Lateinamerika zu etablieren, verwandelte sich im Laufe der Zeit in eine immer stärkere Präsenz und in Interventionismus.