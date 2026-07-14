Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Guatemala | Nummer 625/626 - Juli/August 2026

Nirgendwo willkommen

Deportationen aus den USA und die Krise in Guatemala

In Mittelamerika werden die Konsequenzen der verschärften Abschiebepolitik der USA immer offensichtlicher. Ein wichtiges Ziel der Deportationsflüge des US-Militärs ist Guatemala. Seit das Land im Rahmen eines Abkommens mit den USA als sogenannter sicherer Drittstaat behandelt wird, landen dort fast täglich resignierte Migrant*innen lateinamerikanischer Herkunft. Viele kommen mit kaum mehr als ihrer Kleidung am Leib, ohne Plan, ohne Unterkunft, ohne klare Perspektiven.

Von Andreas Boueke
José García hat eine Tochter in den USA Er hat seit Wochen keinen Kontakt zu ihr und will zurück

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

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