Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Latinoamerica | Nummer 625/626 - Juli/August 2026 | USA

Nuevas formas tecnocoloniales

La visita de Peter Thiel por América del Sur

En abril de 2026, un jet privado aterrizó en Buenos Aires. A bordo viajaba Peter Thiel, fundador de Palantir, cofundador de PayPal junto a Elon Musk y uno de los empresarios más influyentes de Silicon Valley. En los días siguientes se reunió con Javier Milei, asistió al famoso Superclásico entre Boca Juniors y River Plate y compró una mansión de 1.600 metros cuadrados en una de las zonas más exclusivas de la ciudad por doce millones de dólares. Después viajó a Chile. Antes había estado en Ecuador. En este artículo se busca indagar en la visita del magnate tecnológico por América del Sur, identificando los objetivos y consecuencias geopolíticas que tiene para la región.

Von Santiago Abraham y Max Telia
El círculo Milei Peter Thiel también visitó Argentina (Foto: residencia.gob.ar (CC BY)) Der Te

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