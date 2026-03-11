Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Berlinale | Film | Nummer 621 - März 2026

Nur der Minister merkt es nicht

Starke Statements und hohe filmische Qualität: Die 76. Berlinale war in vieler Hinsicht ein Schritt nach vorne

Während sich viele über die künstlerisch stärkste Berlinale seit vielen Jahren freuten, sorgte Wolfram Weimer für einen Eklat: Weil ein Preisträger – eigentlich eine Selbstverständlichkeit – auf der Bühne seine politische Meinung äußerte und auf einem Foto mit Festivaldirektorin Tricia Tuttle eine palästinensische Flagge im Hintergrund zu sehen war, wollte der konservative Kulturstaatsminister die Berlinaleleitung absetzen. Das klappte dann eher so mittelmäßig, denn trotz vorheriger Durchstecherei an die Boulevardpresse, die auf dem Titelblatt ungeniert ihre Entlassung verkündete, ist Tricia Tuttle noch im Amt. Eine Blamage für den Ex-Springer-Chefredakteur Weimer und ein Erfolg für die hunderten Filmschaffenden aus dem In- und Ausland, die sich innerhalb weniger Stunden in einer unterschriebenen Erklärung mit der Berlinale-Chefin solidarisiert hatten.

Von Dominik Zimmer
Rosa Hadit Hernández, Colectivo Colmen Schade, dass das Festival so wieder einmal unverschuldet

