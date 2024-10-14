Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Mexiko | Nummer 605 - November 2024

Nur noch Tropfen aus dem Hahn

In Mexiko-Stadt kämpfen Frauen gegen Wassermangel und Ungerechtigkeit

Der mexikanischen Hauptstadt geht das Wasser aus. In manchen Stadtteilen kommt schon jetzt regelmäßig kein Wasser mehr aus dem Hahn. Dabei sind es vor allem Frauen, die sich um die Wasserversorgung im Haushalt kümmern und dafür viel unbezahlte Zeit investieren. Gegen den Wassermangel und diese Ungerechtigkeiten haben sich Nachbar*innen aus dem Stadtteil Coyoacán nun organisiert und erste Erfolge erreicht. Eine Reportage.

Von Alea Rentmeister, Mexiko-Stadt

