Aktuell | Musik | Nummer 619 - Januar 2026

Ob sich die Straßen an mich erinnern?

Die Nostalgie des Jetzt zieht sich durch das neue Album von Niña Lobo

Jara Frey-Schaaber

Chile | Musik | Nummer 615/616 - September/Oktober 2025

Hoffnung statt Barbarei

Ana Tijoux: eine antikoloniale Stimme im Rap

Am 5. Juli gab die französische-chilenische Hip-Hop-Sängerin Ana Tijoux ein Konzert in Berlin. LN sprach mit ihr über ihre Geschichte, ihre politische Motivation und ihren Blick auf die Gegenwart.
Musik | Nummer 515 – Mai 2017

“FREI WIE EIN TIER”

Interview mit Sergio Acosta von der kolumbianischen Band Doctor Krápula

Klassische Sinfonie und Ska-Rythmen im kolumbianischen Friendensprozess. Wie passt das zusammen? Sergio Acosta, Keyboarder der kolumbianischen Band Dr. Krápula, erzählt im Interview, wie die Songs der neuen Platte entstanden sind, dass Rockmusik den meisten  Kolumbianer*innen wenig schmeckt und plädiert für Vergebung und Akzeptanz in der Gesellschaft.
Musik | Nummer 439 - Januar 2011

„Aber sie haben uns nicht brechen können“

Interview mit dem uruguayischen Liedermacher Daniel Viglietti Über Träume von früher und realitäten von heute

Daniel Viglietti sang im letzten Herbst zum ersten Mal nach über 20 Jahren zu Ehren der chilenischen Sängerin Violeta Parra in Berlin. Zwischen seinen Liedern sprach er über die Aufarbeitung der Verbrechen der Militärdiktatur und erinnerte an ermordete AktivistInnen. …

