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Kurznachrichten | Nummer 625/626 - Juli/August 2026 | Paraguay | USA

Paraguay besiegt Deutschland bei der Männer-Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft

Von LN
Am 29. Juni siegte Paraguay über Deutschland und schaltete die europäische Mannschaft im Achtelfin

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

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