Nummer 615/616 - September/Oktober 2025 | Panama | Panamá

Permanente Krise

Auch unter der Regierung von José Mulino kommt es zu einer Protestwelle

Zum dritten Mal in weniger als vier Jahren ist es zu einer breit verankerten Protestwelle in Panama gekommen, an der Lehrer*innen, Gewerkschafter*innen und weitere gesell­schaftliche Gruppen teilgenommen haben und die die anhaltende Krise des derzeitigen Regierungssystems deutlich macht. LN analysieren die Hintergründe, bei der die Reform des Rentensystems, die Beziehungen zu den USA sowie ein Bergbauprojekt eine Rolle spielen.

Von Carlos Escudero-Nuñez & Patricia Rogers Marciaga (Übersetzung: Elisabeth Erdtmann)

