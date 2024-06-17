Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kolumbien | Nummer 600 - Juni 2024

Petros Versprechen

Neu gegründetes Ministerium für Gleichstellung im Wanken

Es ist inzwischen fast zwei Jahre her, dass Gustavo Petro sein Amt als erster linker Präsident Kolumbiens angetreten hat. Das Programm der „Regierung des Wandels“ war die Antwort für die frustrierte Bevölkerung, die unter den verheerenden Auswirkungen der Covid-Krise litt: Arbeitslosigkeit war angestiegen, die Armutsrate war höher denn je (besonders betroffen waren Frauen) und bewaffnete Gruppen konnten die Pandemie nutzen, um ihre Kontrolle über strategische Gebiete des Drogenhandels zu verstärken. Monatelange, von Polizeigewalt gekenn­zeichnete Proteste, bei welchen 83 Menschen ums Leben kamen – der paro nacional (LN 569/570) –, verdeutlichten die wachsende Unzufriedenheit. Im Juni 2022 war das Land zum ersten Mal bereit, gegen den Status Quo zu wählen.

Von Nathalia Guerrero Duque, Lea Rux (Übersetzung: Lea Rux)

Lies den ganzen Text in der aktuellen Ausgabe!

Ähnliche Themen

Newsletter abonnieren