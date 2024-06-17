Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nicaragua | Nummer 600 - Juni 2024

Pharaonisches Projekt beerdigt sich selbst

Gesetzreform zum umstrittenen Interozeanischen Kanalprojekt

Dem ambitionierten Megaprojekt der nicaraguanischen Regierung, über das die LN seit 2013 berichten, ist die eigene Gigantomanie zum Verhängnis geworden. Nach einem Jahrzehnt Stillstand lässt sich das vorläufige Ende des Großen Interozeanischen Kanals vermelden: Am 8. Mai ordnete Präsident Ortega die Reform des Gesetzes 800 und die Aufhebung des Gesetzes 840 an, das die Konzession des chinesischen Privatinvestors Wang Jing annulliert. Allerdings bedeutet dieser Vorgang lediglich das Eingeständ­nis, dass die Durchführung dieses gigantischen Projekts zumindest in der bisher geplanten Form gescheitert ist. Aktivist*innen warnen davor, dass die Gesetzesreform weder das definitive Ende des Kanals noch des Auftritts weiterer dubioser Investor*innen bedeuten muss.

Von Elisabeth Erdtmann

Lies den ganzen Text in der aktuellen Ausgabe!

