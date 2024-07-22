Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Musik | Nummer 601/602 - Juli/August 2024

Pizza, Champagner und Wut

Das neue Album von Chocolate Remix lädt zum Perreo gegen den Faschismus ein

Von Jara Frey-Schaaber

Lies den gesamten Text in unserer aktuellen Ausgabe!

Chocolate Remix // Minga // Argentinien // 2024

Ähnliche Themen

Musik | Nummer 543/544 - September/Oktober 2019

„IM FUNK GIBT ES EINIGE MARIA MAGDALENAS“

Der brasilianische Musikstil Funk ist Ausdruck politischer Kämpfe

Anitta ist die derzeitige Popqueen in Brasilien. Ihre Anfänge liegen aber im Funk Carioca und in den Favelas in Rio de Janeiro. Ihr Erfolg wächst aus einer Szene, deren Frauen seit Jahren kämpfen: gegen das Patriarchat, gegen Stereotype, gegen die Sexualisierung ihrer Körper und für die Anerkennung ihrer Kunst.
Musik | Nummer 516 – Juni 2017

LAUT GEGEN DAS SCHWEIGEN

Soziologin, Aktivistin, Rapperin – Rebeca Lane legt mit Alma Mestiza ihr neues Album vor

Español | Musik | Nummer 585 - März 2023 | Queer

LO ÚNICO CONSTANTE EN LA VIDA ES EL CAMBIO

Cómo el reggaetón desarrolla una nueva forma de perreo y seis canciones para entender mejor el neoperreo

El reggaetón es un género sin el cual es difícil imaginar el mercado musical actual y las discotecas. También se aplica a las discotecas en Alemania. Sobre todo después del reciente éxito de “Un Verano Sin Ti” de Bad Bunny, que ganó cinco Grammys Latinos el año pasado, en 2022. La música sigue evolucionando. …

Newsletter abonnieren