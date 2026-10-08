Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 629 - November 2026

Politik der Fürsorge

Die zapatistische Klinik für alle bringt über die Caracoles hinaus Zugang zu Gesundheitsversorgung

Im mexikanischen Bundesstaat Chiapas, mitten im lakandonischen Regenwald, bauen die zapatistischen Gemeinden eine Klinik, deren Bedeutung weit über ihre Funktionen – unter anderem Gynäkologie, Labor und zahnärztliche Versorgung – hinausgeht. Die Klinik soll der Gesundheit aller Menschen in der Region dienen und keineswegs allein den Zapatistas. Medico international berichtet für die LN von dem Projekt.

Von Caterina Hauschild & Moritz Krawinkel, medico international
Klinik „Die neue Hoffnung“ Gesundheitsversorgung für Mütter und KinderFoto: medico internacion

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