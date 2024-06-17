Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 600 - Juni 2024 | Venezuela

Prämien statt Lohn sind  ein Problem

Interview mit Pedro Eusse, Generalsekretär der  Vereinigten Arbeiterunion von Venezuela

Venezuela befindet sich seit Jahren in einer Wirtschaftskrise, die durch Hyperinflation und extremen Reallohnverfall gekennzeichnet ist. Als Reaktion darauf wendet sich die Regierung einer neoliberalen Lohn- und Wirtschaftspolitik zu. LN sprach mit Gewerkschafter Pedro Eusse über die Folgen dieser Politik und die Lage der Gewerkschaftsbewegungen im Land.

Interview: John Mark Shorack

