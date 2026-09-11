Putsch oder Machtspiel?

Costa Rica erlebt eine tiefe Krise seiner demokratischen Institutionen. Nach der Wahl von Laura Fernández Delgado zur Präsidentin und dem erfolgreichen Einzug ihrer Partei Pueblo Soberano (Souveränes Volk) in das Parlament, hat sich die politische Debatte um die Legitimität der gesetzlichen und administrativen Kontrollen in einem alarmierenden Maße verschärft. Politik und Gesellschaft stehen sich in den Diskussionen um die Glaubwürdigkeit der staatlichen Kontrollmechanismen gegenüber, wie diese Analyse zeigt.