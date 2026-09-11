Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Costa Rica | Korruption | Nummer 627/628 - September/Oktober 2026 | Politik

Putsch oder Machtspiel?

Gründe und Auswirkungen eines gefährlichen Narrativs

Costa Rica erlebt eine tiefe Krise seiner demokratischen Institutionen. Nach der Wahl von Laura Fernández Delgado zur Präsidentin und dem erfolgreichen Einzug ihrer Partei Pueblo Soberano (Souveränes Volk) in das Parlament, hat sich die politische Debatte um die Legitimität der gesetzlichen und administrativen Kontrollen in einem alarmierenden Maße verschärft. Politik und Gesellschaft stehen sich in den Diskussionen um die Glaubwürdigkeit der staatlichen Kontrollmechanismen gegenüber, wie diese Analyse zeigt.

Roberto Cruz Romero, San José
Erst vor Kurzem hat die Regierung von Laura Fernández ihre ersten 100 Tage Regierungszeit abgeschlo

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

Möchtest Du weiterlesen?
Teste die LN!

  • kritische Berichterstattung aus und über Lateinamerika
  • eine 100% unabhängige Zeitschrift
  • produziert von einem ehrenamtlichen Kollektiv

Digitalabo-Probeangebot

10€ für 3 Monate

danach ab 29,50€ im Jahr

Jetzt bestellen

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Allgemein | Nummer 539 - Mai 2019 | Politik | Venezuela | Wirtschaft

„KEINER VON BEIDEN IST POLITISCH LEGITIMIERT”

Interview mit dem venezolanischen Soziologen Edgardo Lander

Der Machtkampf in Venezuela scheint fest­gefahren. Die rechte Opposition konnte sich mit dem angestrebten schnellen Regimewechsel nicht durchsetzen. Im Interview mit den Lateinamerika Nachrichten spricht der Soziologe und kritische Chavist Edgardo Lander über die aktuelle Situation in Venezuela, mögliche Auswege aus der politischen Krise und die Umweltzerstörung im Minenbogen des Orinoco. …
Nummer 627/628 - September/Oktober 2026 | Peru | Politik | Wahlen

Keiko Fujimori und das Ende einer politischen Ära

Zersplitterung der Wählerschaft vor dem Fujimorismus

Der Sieg von Keiko Fujimori beendet den politischen Zyklus, der im Jahr 2000 mit dem Sturz des autoritären Regimes von Alberto Fujimori und der Rückkehr zur Demokratie und dem Rechtsstaat begann. …
Brasilien | Nummer 575 - Mai 2022 | Politik

IN DER PARANOIDEN PARALLELWELT DES BOLSONARISMUS

Vorabdruck aus dem Buch Brasilien über alles. Bolsonaro und die rechte Revolte von Niklas Franzen

Jair Bolsonaro hat Brasilien an den Rand des Kollaps getrieben. Doch trotz aller Krisen stehen viele treu hinter ihm. Und mit dem Bolsonarismus hat der rechtsradikale Präsident eine Bewegung entfacht, die das Land noch lange prägen wird.

Newsletter abonnieren