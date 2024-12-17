Quechua bleibt wichtig

Gerade junge Menschen in Peru lernen Quechua immer seltener als Erstsprache. Gleichzeitig identifizieren sie sich stärker als Quechua und finden Vorbilder in andinen Influencer*innen. Auch in den Schulen wird Quechua-Unterricht weiter ausgebaut, doch der Weg zu flächendeckender zweisprachiger Bildung ist noch weit. LN berichtet über die Ansätze interkultureller Projekte zur Bewahrung der Indigenen Sprachen Perus.