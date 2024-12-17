Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 606 - Dezember 2024 | Peru

Quechua bleibt wichtig

Sprachaktivist*innen setzen sich für den erhalt der Sprache ein

Gerade junge Menschen in Peru lernen Quechua immer seltener als Erstsprache. Gleichzeitig identifizieren sie sich stärker als Quechua und finden Vorbilder in andinen Influencer*innen. Auch in den Schulen wird Quechua-Unterricht weiter ausgebaut, doch der Weg zu flächendeckender zweisprachiger Bildung ist noch weit. LN berichtet über die Ansätze interkultureller Projekte zur Bewahrung der Indigenen Sprachen Perus.

Daria Mengert

Ähnliche Themen

Korruption | Nummer 549 - März 2020 | Peru

PERU VERSINKT IM NACHWAHLCHAOS

Während sich im Parlament neue Allianzen bilden, sorgen Korruptionsskandale für Rücktritte in der Regierung

Der konservative peruanische Präsident Martín Vizcarra möchte seinen Reformprozess vorantreiben. Nach den von ihm veranlassten vorgezogenen Parlamentswahlen stehen die Chancen besser, da die bisher blockierende rechtspopulistische Fuerza Popular (FP) von Keiko Fujimori deutlich geschwächt wurde. …
Nummer 421/422 - Juli/August 2009 | Peru

Blutroter Teppich für Investoren

Regierung von Alan García nach gewaltsamer Niederschlagung der Proteste in Amazonien in der Krise

Erdöl, Erdgas, Holz, Mineralerze, Landflächen für Agrokraftstoffe: All dies gibt es im peruanischen Amazonasgebiet. Für Investoren muss es das zeitgenössische El Dorado sein. Gravierend ist: Genau diese Ansicht hat auch Präsident Alan Garcia, der seit dem Beginn seiner zweiten Amtszeit im Juli 2006 auf die Durchsetzung derartiger Investitionen hinarbeitet. …
Nummer 455 - Mai 2012 | Peru

„Der illegale Bergbau soll nun geahndet werden“

Interview mit César Ascorra, Direktor der Caritas in Puerto Maldonado

Bergbau in Peru ist am Boomen – mit all seinen Schattenseiten. Der peruanische Staat habe die Pflicht, den Bergbau zu regulieren, doch mangele es am Konzept, um das Orchester der Bergbauunternehmen zu dirigieren, meint César Ascorra im Interview mit den Lateinamerika Nachrichten. Dabei gebe es doch auch ansprechende Alternativen.

