Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentinien | Deutschland | Nummer 622 - April 2026

Rechte Realitätsverweigerer

Die argentinische Regierung kämpft mit schlechten Wirtschaftszahlen, in Deutschland gründet sich ein Milei-Institut

Mitte März fand im sächsischen Schkeuditz unter dem Motto „Deutschland deregulieren. Jetzt!“ die erste Milei-Konferenz statt. Dahinter steht das „Javier Milei Institut für Deregulierung in Europa“, das die Bekanntheit des argentinischen Staatschefs für seine eigene Agenda nutzen möchte. Derweil gerät Mileis Projekt in Argentinien selbst immer mehr ins Schaukeln, die Zustimmungswerte für den Präsidenten sinken. Gründe dafür sind die herrschenden Wirtschaftsprobleme und Korrup­tions­vorwürfe.

Von Frederic Schnatterer
Milei-Konferenz ohne Milei Gründungsveranstaltung des Milei-Instituts in Sachsen (Foto: Frederic Sc

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