Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Mexiko | Nummer 605 - November 2024

Rechts und vereint

Unterstützer*innen rechtsextremer Politik versammeln sich in Mexiko

Der ehemalige Telenovela-Schauspieler und aufstrebende Politiker Eduardo Verástegui, eine Schlüsselfigur der mexikanischen Rechts­­­­­extremen, veranstaltete am 24. August 2024 die zweite mexikanische Ausgabe der Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Ein stolzer Ticketpreis von umgerechnet etwa 220 Euro bot Zugang zum Veranstaltungsort, einem Luxus­hotel im wohlhabenden Stadtteil Polanco in Mexiko-Stadt. Ein Bericht über eine politische Versammlung rund um konservative Politi­ker*innen, Denker*innen und anderen Personen der Öffentlichkeit aus Europa und Amerika.

Von Duncan Macrae, Mexiko Stadt (Übersetzung: Sarah Schaarschmidt)

Lies den gesamten Text in unserem aktuellen Heft!

