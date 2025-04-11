Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentinien | Nummer 610 - April 2025

Regionale Integration in Gefahr

Die Folgen von Argentiniens Kurswechsel

Mit seiner außenpolitischen Wende distanziert sich Argentinien unter Präsident Javier Milei zunehmend von seinen Nachbarländern. Die zwi­schenstaatliche Kooperation, die für viele als Selbstverständlichkeit galt, wird unter Milei infrage gestellt. Dies birgt für Argentinien das Risiko diplomatischer und politischer Isolation, für die Region droht der Zerfall von etablierten Normen und das Scheitern langjährigen Projekte.

Von Evangelos Panayi

