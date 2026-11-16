Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 630 - Dezember 2026 | Peru

Reich an Neoliberalismus, arm an Souveränität

Perus Rohstoffe machen das Land zu einem Schauplatz der Interessensvertretung vieler Machtakteur*innen

Wer in diesen Monaten auf Peru blickt, bekommt meist dieselbe Geschichte erzählt. Der 2024 eingeweihte, chinesisch geprägte Megahafen Chancay und der Beitritt zu einem US-geführten Sicherheitsbündnis im September sollen zeigen, dass das Land zwischen zwei Machtblöcken steht, die ihre Rivalität auf peruanischem Boden austragen. Fujimoris Sieg gilt dabei als Richtungsentscheidung: Zumindest im Diskurs ordnet sich Lima nun stärker Washington unter, wenngleich die wirtschaftlichen Verflechtungen mit China zu tief reichen, um sich ernsthaft von ihm abzuwenden. Doch diese Lesart greift zu kurz, wie die folgende Analyse zeigt. Nicht die Frage „China oder USA?” ist entscheidend, schließlich bedienen sich auch andere Staaten und Konzerne an den Rohstoffen des Landes. Der öffentliche Diskurs verdeckt zudem geschickt das eigentliche Problem: Dass Peru kaum noch eigenständig über seine Zukunft entscheidet.

Von Daniela Zambrano & Valeria Lotz
Alter Imperialismus US-amerikanische Kupfermine Cerro de Pasco im Zentrum des Landes im Jahr 1914. F

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