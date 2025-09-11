Risse in der Regierung des Wandels

Ein Jahr vor den nächsten Wahlen herrscht in Bezug auf viele Themen Frustration über den Stand der ersten linken Regierung in Kolumbien. Im Fokus stehen dabei unter anderem Streitigkeiten zwischen Petro und seiner Vizepräsidentin Márquez, die am 25. Juni, am Tag der Frauen und Mädchen afrikanischer Abstammung, eine anklagende Rede mit scharfer Kritik an Petro hielt. Die LN berichten.