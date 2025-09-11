Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kolumbien | Nummer 615/616 - September/Oktober 2025

Risse in der Regierung des Wandels

Márquez wird vom Symbol des Fortschritts zur Außenseiterin im eigenen Lager

Ein Jahr vor den nächsten Wahlen herrscht in Bezug auf viele Themen Frustration über den Stand der ersten linken Regierung in Kolumbien. Im Fokus stehen dabei unter anderem Streitigkeiten zwischen Petro und seiner Vizepräsidentin Márquez, die am 25. Juni, am Tag der Frauen und Mädchen afrikanischer Abstammung, eine anklagende Rede mit scharfer Kritik an Petro hielt. Die LN berichten.

Von Lea Rux

