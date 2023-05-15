Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Brasilien | Nummer 587 - Mai 2023

Rolle vorwärts

Die ersten 100 Tage sind vorbei: Was hat die Regierung Lula bisher erreicht?

Am 10. April war die Regierung des brasilianischen Präsidenten Lula da Silva genau 100 Tage im Amt. Soziale Bewegungen und Expert*innen bewerten die Zusammensetzung des Kabinetts sowie die bisherigen Maßnahmen und Dekrete positiv. Laut einer Umfrage des Meinungsforschungsinstituts Datafolha im April sehen 38 Prozent der befragten Brasilianer*innen ab 16 Jahren die Regierung Lula positiv; das ist geringfügig mehr als 2019 nach den ersten 100 Tagen der Regierung Bolsonaro (32 Prozent). Gleichzeitig sorgten die Äußerungen Lulas zum Krieg in der Ukraine für internationale Kritik.

Von Claudia Fix & Julia Ganter

