Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentinien | Nummer 603/604 - September/Oktober 2024

Rote Linie in Gefahr

Regierung Mileis greift Erinnerungskultur der Verbrechen gegen die Menschlichkeit an

Argentinien erlebt seit dem Antritt der Regierung unter Javier Milei einen bedeutenden Paradigmenwechsel. Die Erinnerungskultur an die Verbrechen während der argentinischen Diktatur zwischen 1976 und 1983 verkommt immer mehr zu einer Verachtungskultur des zivilgesellschaftlichen Engagements für die Aufarbeitung der Vergangenheit. Öffentliche Sympathiekundgebungen für verurteilte Militärangehörige rehabilitieren die Täter, während deren Opfer um ihre Entschädigungszahlungen kämpfen müssen. 

Von Verónica Torras, Buenos Aires, Übersetzung: Mailis Bauch

Lies den gesamten Text in unserer aktuellen Ausgabe!

Ähnliche Themen

Argentinien | Berlinale

VERZWICKTE ZEITEN

Der argentinische Film Isabella (ARG) ist eine interessante Studie in nicht-linearem Erzählen

Argentinien | Nummer 393 - März 2007

„Wir wollen unser solidarisches Modell globalisieren“

Interview mit José Abelli von der Nationalen Bewegung Wiederangeeigneter Betriebe (MNER) über selbstverwaltete Betriebe in Argentinien

Seit dem Massensterben argentinischer Betriebe und den anschließenden Besetzungen und Wiederaneignungen durch ihre ArbeiterInnen wurden sie von den einen als Alternative zur kapitalistischen Produktion gefeiert. Die meisten jedoch hielten sie für ein reines Krisenphänomen. Die Zahl der demokratisch geleiteten Betriebe nimmt jedoch unvermindert zu.
Argentinien | Nummer 394 - April 2007

Rindfleischliebe

Streifzüge durch das Fleischereiviertel Mataderos in Buenos Aires

Wie kein anderes Lebensmittel charakterisiert Rindfleisch das Wohl und Wehe der argentinischen Bevölkerung. Dies spiegelt sich im vor allem im Befinden des Fleischereiviertels Mataderos wieder. Ein Ort der Geschäfte, des sonntäglichen Vergnügens und der sozialen Auseinandersetzungen.

Newsletter abonnieren

125402