Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ausgaben | Chile | Nummer 618 - Dezember 2025

Roter Pragmatismus

Jeannette Jara und der Kampf um die Zukunft des chilenischen Kommunismus

Zum ersten Mal in der politischen Geschichte Chiles ist eine Kommunistin der Präsidentschaft so nahe gekommen wie jetzt. Jeannette Jara ist eine politische Zäsur im Land – in den Umfragen liegt sie bei rund 30 Prozent der Stimmen für den ersten Wahlgang am 16. November und wird demnach vermutlich in die Stichwahl einziehen. Doch hinter ihr steht ein fragiles Bündnis von Parteien der ehemaligen Concertación bis zum Frente Amplio, einzig geeint durch den Widerstand gegen die autoritären Rechte. Wie kam es dazu? Und wie konnte eine Partei, die historisch nur über geringe parlamentarische Vertretung verfügt, zu einer zentralen Akteurin der Gegenwart werden? LN analysiert die Vorwahlstimmung auf den nächsten fünf Seiten aus zwei unterschiedlichen Perspektiven.

Max Telias

