Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 610 - April 2025 | Uruguay

Rückkehr der UNASUR?

Orsis Amtsantritt in Uruguay könnte die südamerikanische Linke einen

Der Wahlsieg von Yasmandú Orsi markiert die Rückkehr der Linken an die Macht und könnte auch die regionale Zusammenarbeit linker Re­gie­­­rungen stärken. Bei Orsis Amtsein­­füh­­r­ung ka­men mehrere progressive Staatschefs zusammen und dis­kutierten über eine mögliche Wiederauf­nahme der Union Südamerikanischer Staa­ten. LN analysieren die politischen Implikati­onen des Treffens und die Zukunft des südame­ri­kanischen Bündnisses.

Von Karina Tarasiuk

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Nummer 557 - November 2020 | Uruguay

KRATZER AM LACK VON LACALLE POU

Die Rechte verliert in Montevideo, die Linke im Landesinneren

Uruguays seit dem 1. März amtierender rechter Präsident Luis Lacalle Pou ist wegen seines erfolgreichen Corona-Managements mit hohen Popularitätswerten belohnt worden. Dennoch konnte sich das linke Parteienbündnis Frente Amplio bei den Kommunalwahlen am 27. September in Uruguays Hauptstadt Montevideo behaupten. …
Nummer 507/508 - Sept./Okt. 2016 | Uruguay

SIEG FÜR DAVID

URUGUAY KONNTE SEINE TABAKKONTROLLMASSNAHMEN GEGEN PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL VERTEIDIGEN

Nummer 403 - Januar 2008 | Uruguay

Papier aus dem Süden

Aufgrund der Fabrikeröffnung des finnischen Multis Botnia geht der „Zellulose-Krieg“ zwischen Argentinien und Uruguay in eine neue Runde

Der politische und wirtschaftliche Konflikt zwischen Argentinien und Uruguay kommt nicht zur Ruhe. Seit zwei Jahren streiten sich beide Staaten nun schon um eine Zellstofffabrik am Río de la Plata, die Uruguay Wirtschaftswachstum verspricht und in Argentinien als Umweltkatastrophe angesehen wird. …

Newsletter abonnieren