Rückkehr in den Frühling

In Guatemala spricht man von einer Rückkehr in den Frühling durch die Wahl des Sozialdemokraten Bernardo Arévalo im vergangenen Jahr. Dieser Frühling blühte erstmals zwischen 1944 und 1954 auf, als die ersten demokratisch gewählten Präsidenten Juan José Arévalo und Jacobo Árbenz in Folge der Oktoberrevolution an die Regierung kamen und das Land nach Jahrzehnten der Diktatur demokratisierten. Damals wie heute haben die gewählten Regierungen mit den Interessen der Eliten zu kämpfen.