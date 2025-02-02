Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 608 - Februar 2025 | Uruguay

Rückkehr nach vorne?

Stimmen sozialer Bewegungen zur neuen Linksregierung in Uruguay

Am 1. März 2025 kehrt die linke Frente Amplio (Breite Front) mit dem Wahlerfolg von Yamundú Orsi wieder an die Regierung zurück. 2019 wurden 15 Jahre progressiver Regierungen in Uruguay mit dem Wahlsieg einer Koalition rechter Parteien unterbrochen. Doch soziale Bewegungen stehen der neuen Regierung skeptisch gegenüber. In den 50 Jahren ihrer Geschichte hat sich die Frente Amplio in ihrem Machtstreben immer mehr dem Status quo angepasst. Angehörige der feministischen, Menschenrechts- und Umweltschutzbewegung erzählen von ihrer Perspektive auf die neue Regierungsära.

Von Gustavo Fripp, Montevideo (Übersetzung: Jara Frey-Schaaber)

