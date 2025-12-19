Rückkehr zur alten Ordnung

Rassismus, Symbolpolitik und die neue Präsenz der alten Eliten in Bolivien

Nach den Präsidentschaftswahlen im August scheint der politische Wandel vollzogen – doch in der Gesellschaft brechen alte Spannungen auf. In sozialen Netzwerken und Medien entlädt sich offener Rassismus gegen Indigene, auch genährt von Politik und der Medienlandschaft. Während Präsident Rodrigo Paz Pereira den Neuanfang verspricht, droht das Land in koloniale Denk­muster zurückzufallen.