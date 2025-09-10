Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kultur | Musik | Nummer 615/616 - September/Oktober 2025

Salsa ohne Palmieri

Abschied von einem Architekten des Afro-Lateinamerikanischem Sounds

Seit dem 6. August 2025 trauert die Welt der Salsa und des Latin Jazz um einen ihrer größten Architekten: Eddie Palmieri, Pianist und Komponist mit puertoricanischen Wurzeln, ist im Alter von 88 Jahren in seiner Heimatstadt New York verstorben.

Juliana Garzón Beltrán

