Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ausgaben | Musik | Nummer 618 - Dezember 2025

Sara Hebe: Schrei(b)en wie Shakespeare

Interview mit der argentinischen Rapperin Sara Hebe über Musik in Zeiten multipler Krisen

Quer durch Europa zu touren ist für Sara Hebe und ihre Musiker*innen nichts Neues. Besonders jedoch an dieser Tour ist, dass ihre acht Monate alte Tochter Melba mitreist. LN konnten mit Sara Hebe vor ihrem Konzert in Berlin am 24. September im Backstagebereich des SO 36 sprechen, während Melba um unsere Füße herumkrabbelte. 

Jara Frey-Schaaber

Lies den ganzen Artikel mit PDF-Abo.

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Musik | Nummer 540 - Juni 2019

„DIE FRAUEN LASSEN SICH NICHT MEHR ZUM SCHWEIGEN BRINGEN“

Interview mit der argentinischen Musikerin La Yegros

  Von Chamamé über klare feministische Ansagen: Die Sängerin Mariana Yegros hat als „La Yegros“ im März ihr neues Album Suelta veröffentlicht und brachte auf Tour ihre einzigartige Kombination verschiedener Musikstile nach Europa. …
Ausgaben | Literatur | Nummer 575 - Mai 2022

LYRIK AUS LATEINAMERIKA

EIN GEDICHT VON Caro García Vautier

Ein Gedicht von Caro García Vautier
Musik | Nummer 538 - April 2019

DEN SCHMERZ WEG TANZEN

Die argentinische Cumbia-Sängerin La Yegros veröffentlicht ihr drittes Album Suelta

Newsletter abonnieren