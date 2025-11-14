Sara Hebe: Schrei(b)en wie Shakespeare

Quer durch Europa zu touren ist für Sara Hebe und ihre Musiker*innen nichts Neues. Besonders jedoch an dieser Tour ist, dass ihre acht Monate alte Tochter Melba mitreist. LN konnten mit Sara Hebe vor ihrem Konzert in Berlin am 24. September im Backstagebereich des SO 36 sprechen, während Melba um unsere Füße herumkrabbelte.