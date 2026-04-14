Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 622 - April 2026 | Venezuela

SCHMIERIGE GESCHÄFTE

Wie die Invasion der USA in Venezuela mit den globalen Kapitalinteressen der Ölindustrie Zusammenhängt

Einst tanzte Nicolás Maduro zum Takt der Erdölpumpen und genoss deren Erlös. Nun wurde er durch die USA gestürzt (siehe LN 620). Doch das Regime bleibt bestehen. Zum Verständnis von diesem scheinbaren Dissens betrachten wir die historische Entwicklung des Verhältnisses zur Ölindustrie des Chavismus aus der Perspektive der marxistischen Kritik der politischen Ökonomie. Die Analyse zeigt die Rolle der aus der Ölförderung stammenden Bodenrente im sogenannten „bolivarischen Prozess“ sowie die Folgen dieser Dynamik für Venezuela aus globaler Perspektive.

Von Manuel Casique Herrera
Es war 4:40 Uhr morgens, als mein Telefon klingelte. Zunächst ignorierte ich den Anruf. Im Halbschl

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