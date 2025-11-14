Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ausgaben | Literatur | Nummer 618 - Dezember 2025

Schrecklich Fantastisches von Samanta Schweblin

In “Das gute Übel” erzählt Samanta Schweblin von schrecklich fantastischen Alltagsszenen. Eine Rezension.

Das Unbehagen, das mit der Gewissheit einhergeht, das unter all dem, was wir Alltag nennen, etwas schlägt, hat Samanta Schweblin in ihren Erzählungen schon immer gut zu fassen gewusst. Ihr neues Buch Das gute Übel versammelt sechs Geschichten; jede eine faszinierende, unheimliche Welt für sich.

Jara Frey-Schaaber

Lies den ganzen Artikel mit PDF-Abo.

Hola!

