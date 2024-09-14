Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kolumbien | Literatur | Nummer 603/604 - September/Oktober 2024

Schreiben als Heilung

Das kolumbianische Autor*innenkollektiv „Nacen Voces“ verarbeitet in ihrem Buch „La Voz Digna“ Staatsverbrechen

Im Rahmen der Proteste gegen die kolumbianische Regierung im Jahr 2021 hat sich das Kollektiv „Nacen Voces“ (dt.: Es werden Stimmen geboren) gegründet. Ein Ergebnis ihrer Arbeit ist die Veröffentlichung des Buches „La voz digna“ (dt.: Die würdevolle Stimme). Darin gedenken kolumbianische und lateinameri­kanische Autor*innen den Opfern von Staatsverbrechen in Gedichten, Erzählungen, Briefen, Liedern und Illustra­tionen. Die LN sprachen mit zwei Mitgliedern des Kollektivs über die Entstehungsgeschichte des Buches und ihre Perspektiven auf die Gewalt im Land.

Interview: Tininiska Zanger Montoya

Lies den gesamten Text in unserer aktuellen Ausgabe!

