Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Guatemala | Nummer 622 - April 2026

Schulterschluss der Rechten

Donroe-Doktrin schlägt bei den Wahlen der Judikative in Guatemala durch

Die jüngsten Wahlen zum Verfassungsgericht und die Rolle der US-Botschaft in Guatemala-Stadt haben die Debatte über die Haltung der Vereinigten Staaten gegenüber den wirtschaftlichen und politischen Eliten des Landes, welche sich mit aller Kraft an ihre Machtpositionen im Staat klammern, neu entfacht. Nach gescheiterten Putschvorhaben bieten die Wahlen, die im ersten Halbjahr dieses Jahres stattfinden, der Judikative die Gelegenheit, die Kräfteverhältnisse neu zu ordnen. Für kriminelle Gruppen und Teile der extremen Rechten, organisiert im sogenannten Pakt der Korrupten, ist die Annäherung an die Trump-Regierung dabei von strategischer Bedeutung, wie diese Analyse aufzeigt.

Von Annika Lehnhoff Orantes, Guatemala-Stadt
Pakt der Korrupten: Molina Barreto mit Zury Ríos, Rios Montt Tochter (Foto: Carlos Sebastián via W

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